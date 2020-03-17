Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RB. Barclays set a GBX 6,400 ($84.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,359.44 ($83.65).

RB stock opened at GBX 5,549 ($72.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion and a PE ratio of -10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,110.48.

In related news, insider Laxman Narasimhan purchased 17,241 shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, with a total value of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

