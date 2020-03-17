Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Lowered to GBX 6,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,500 ($85.50) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also commented on RB. Barclays set a GBX 6,400 ($84.19) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,359.44 ($83.65).
RB stock opened at GBX 5,549 ($72.99) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a one year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion and a PE ratio of -10.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,124.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6,110.48.
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
