Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 150 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 150 ($1.97) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CAL. Numis Securities cut Capital & Regional to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 28 ($0.37) target price on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 56.50 ($0.74).

Shares of Capital & Regional stock opened at GBX 80 ($1.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.11, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. Capital & Regional has a 52 week low of GBX 133.20 ($1.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 306 ($4.03). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 205.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 82.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 367 ($4.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 38.20 ($0.50) by GBX 328.80 ($4.33). Research analysts forecast that Capital & Regional will post 446.0000049 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total value of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73). Also, insider Laura Whyte bought 24,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86).

About Capital & Regional

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

