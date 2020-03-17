Informa (LON:INF) Upgraded to Neutral by Goldman Sachs Group

Informa (LON:INF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 729 ($9.59) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 744 ($9.79). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 74.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on INF. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Informa to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 873 ($11.48) to GBX 791 ($10.41) in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective (down previously from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Informa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 809 ($10.64).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 417.70 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Informa has a 52 week low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 710.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 790.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

