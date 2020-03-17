Analysts Set InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) PT at $84.43

Shares of InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.43.
INXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterXion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded InterXion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INXN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,469 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,238,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of InterXion by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,147,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,981 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,635,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of InterXion in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,979,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About InterXion
InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.
