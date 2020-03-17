Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Short Interest Update

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 20.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.49. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $29.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.74 million. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ping Identity will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $972,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,334,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,542,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ping Identity from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.81.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

