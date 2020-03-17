Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Short Interest Update

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 7,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.3 days. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $27,653.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,489,367.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGLE. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 6.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 15,135 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EGLE opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.32 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $5.92.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on EGLE. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DNB Markets cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.37.

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

