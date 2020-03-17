Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 83,067 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,032,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,846,000 after buying an additional 199,700 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 257.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cognex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

CGNX opened at $38.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 4.54. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

