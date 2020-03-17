Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,470,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 15,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth $165,888,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 397,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 171,059 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,849 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 851,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,574,000 after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares during the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiat Chrysler Automobiles alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on FCAU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

NYSE:FCAU opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $16.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Company Profile

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.