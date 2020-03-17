Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Stock Holdings Trimmed by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2020

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,342 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,684,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 28,164 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,696,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 584,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,267,000 after buying an additional 263,139 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,639,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 383,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,072,000 after buying an additional 71,339 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $153.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.40. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.79. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $255.37.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $924.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.06 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 12.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.25%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTN. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $268.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Vail Resorts from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

