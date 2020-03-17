Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Up 8.4% in February

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 587,800 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 542,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $159,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1,573.1% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HMN shares. ValuEngine cut Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Horace Mann Educators from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

HMN opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $33.08 and a one year high of $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.27%.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through four segments: Property and Casualty, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products.

