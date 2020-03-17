BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 77.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,129 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after buying an additional 12,438 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,204,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,373,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,158,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 793,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,915,000 after buying an additional 13,277 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Henry Schein by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the period.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares in the company, valued at $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $51.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

