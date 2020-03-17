Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Short Interest Up 8.4% in February

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NATH. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,345,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,565 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its position in Nathan’s Famous by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 41,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nathan’s Famous from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Nathan’s Famous stock opened at $55.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $70.38. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $82.18. The company has a market cap of $270.37 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 12.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

