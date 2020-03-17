BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.31 Million Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 157.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,143 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,327 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 31.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on MBT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 104.81%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

