BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 2,600 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Momo were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOMO. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 791.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Momo during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Momo by 389.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Momo alerts:

MOMO opened at $20.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 2.01. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $41.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MOMO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.23.

About Momo

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.