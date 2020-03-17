BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys Shares of 33,041 Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,644,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,246,000 after buying an additional 1,648,620 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 223.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,998,000 after buying an additional 1,050,036 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 216.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,162,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,710,000 after buying an additional 795,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at $42,452,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,120,000 after buying an additional 401,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $63.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.12. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $56.26 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.93%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $393,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 43,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total value of $3,138,044.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock worth $10,260,071 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

