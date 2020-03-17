Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Increases By 8.4%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 51,900 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 47,900 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 4,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Maraist purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.55 per share, for a total transaction of $167,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,000 shares of company stock worth $319,263 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBCP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 38.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBCP. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Home Bancorp stock opened at $21.82 on Tuesday. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

