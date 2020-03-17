Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 16,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of MPB opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $29.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $192.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MPB shares. TheStreet lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

In related news, Director William A. Specht III bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $31,575.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.52 per share, with a total value of $25,893.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 13,949 shares of company stock valued at $311,654. 18.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. 20.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.