Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 829,700 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 13th total of 766,200 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 227,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

RNST stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Renasant has a 1-year low of $19.78 and a 1-year high of $38.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.19.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $146.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Renasant will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Renasant in the third quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

