Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Water Resources Inc (NASDAQ:GWRS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine downgraded Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Global Water Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Water Resources during the third quarter worth $106,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Global Water Resources during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 20.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Global Water Resources by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. Global Water Resources has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The company has a market capitalization of $251.74 million, a P/E ratio of 91.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $8.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million. On average, analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.024 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 290.00%.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

