Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) Short Interest Up 8.4% in February

Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 48,480,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 44,740,000 shares. Approximately 58.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.2 days.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.39. Mallinckrodt has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Get Mallinckrodt alerts:

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.35. Mallinckrodt had a negative net margin of 31.51% and a positive return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $804.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Mallinckrodt’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MNK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Mallinckrodt to $3.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mallinckrodt in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.27.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Mallinckrodt by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Brands, and Specialty Generics and Amitiza.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mallinckrodt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mallinckrodt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.