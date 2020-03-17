BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Buys 167 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motco bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,037.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FRT opened at $85.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.52. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $84.96 and a 1 year high of $141.35.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 37.81%. The business had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.20.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

