BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.30 Million Position in Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 248,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,244 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Vereit were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

VER opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.49. Vereit Inc has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.60.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.02%. Vereit’s payout ratio is 79.71%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VER shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.19.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

