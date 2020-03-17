BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,593 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 270.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,138 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 8,862 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $1,028,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 138,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Apache from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from to in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.63.

Shares of APA stock opened at $5.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Apache Co. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $38.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

