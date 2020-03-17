BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Grows Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 55.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,954 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 51.0% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 10,957,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703,155 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,408,000 after purchasing an additional 949,304 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DXC Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,061,000 after purchasing an additional 788,742 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $29,258,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $25,023,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

DXC opened at $10.85 on Tuesday. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.10.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 16.98% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DXC Technology Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

