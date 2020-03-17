BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $2.27 Million in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,061,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328,618 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,557,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,246,000 after acquiring an additional 673,766 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,441,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,361 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,661,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,228,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,227,000 after acquiring an additional 887,490 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

In other news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $57.61 on Tuesday. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $51.95 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. Equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

