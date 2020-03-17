BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Purchases 8,224 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,224 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 303,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $309,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,611,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $75.38 on Tuesday. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a twelve month low of $75.29 and a twelve month high of $122.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.11.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBHT. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.79.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

