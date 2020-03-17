BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 23,035 Shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,035 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NRG Energy by 797.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 480,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 143,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total transaction of $698,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NRG opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.82. NRG Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $24.75 and a 52-week high of $43.66.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NRG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

