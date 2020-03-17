Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,770 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kroger by 46.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 5.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Kroger by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after purchasing an additional 876,611 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KR stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kroger Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $28.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $250,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,006.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $101,508.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,610.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,900 shares of company stock worth $426,412 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

