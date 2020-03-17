AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 106,318 Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 106,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 28,072,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $160,017,000 after buying an additional 404,267 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,588,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after buying an additional 4,022,692 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,519,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 25.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,553,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,903,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $453.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.37. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0452 per share. This is a positive change from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.03%. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Sterin bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KOS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.76.

Kosmos Energy Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

