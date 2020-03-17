Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 82.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,323 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $3,417,000.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Acadia Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $17.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $35.40.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $780.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.73 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 3.51%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

