AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $605,000 in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 23,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 108.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 208,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,108,000 after purchasing an additional 108,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 31.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,447 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 27.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 811,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,864,000 after purchasing an additional 177,035 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFBC. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Financial Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.25. First Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $155.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.33 million. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

First Financial Bancorp Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

