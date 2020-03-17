IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,639 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEX. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 23.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,104,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,696,000 after acquiring an additional 581,822 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 360.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,527,000 after acquiring an additional 461,220 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,120,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 315,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,336,000 after acquiring an additional 194,921 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,531.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 130,564 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IEX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $159.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDEX has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.89.

Shares of NYSE IEX opened at $115.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.65. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $115.01 and a 1-year high of $178.14. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

