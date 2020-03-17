AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 22,800 EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVOP. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of EVO Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 3,186.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

Get EVO Payments alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVOP shares. BTIG Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Compass Point started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.21.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,414. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John Garabedian purchased 4,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $100,786.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,444.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,302 shares of company stock worth $441,465 and have sold 12,000 shares worth $330,720. 61.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EVO Payments stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -48.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.63. EVO Payments Inc has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $31.93.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $160.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.71 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. EVO Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

Recommended Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for EVO Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVO Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.