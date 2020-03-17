AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BFAM stock opened at $94.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $154.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $92.96 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

