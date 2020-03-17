AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Caleres worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caleres by 4,646.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caleres alerts:

NYSE CAL opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $283.34 million, a PE ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.15. Caleres Inc has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $698.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.18 million. Caleres had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Caleres’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Caleres Inc will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.65%. Caleres’s payout ratio is 13.33%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Caleres from a “positive” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Caleres from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.