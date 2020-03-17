Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 80,025 Shares of Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80,025 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.17% of Meet Group worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MEET. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,393 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 116,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Meet Group by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Frederic Beckley sold 45,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $315,427.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 239,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,046. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 2,264,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $14,016,778.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,474,380 shares of company stock valued at $27,385,635. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

MEET has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised Meet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on shares of Meet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from to in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.59.

MEET opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. Meet Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $424.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Meet Group had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.58 million. Meet Group’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Meet Group Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Meet Group Company Profile

The Meet Group, Inc operates a portfolio of mobile social entertainment applications to meet the need for human connection worldwide. The company leverages a live-streaming video platform, empowering community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, Tagged, and Growlr, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

