Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Invests $612,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 177,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.85. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $9.26.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $39.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,511.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.38.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

