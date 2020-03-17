AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $590,000 Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 80.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 861,877.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,077,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,047,000 after buying an additional 1,077,347 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth $64,138,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,151,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,617,000 after buying an additional 291,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 297,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,305,000 after buying an additional 286,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.23.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $83.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.02 and a 1-year high of $127.30. The company has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total transaction of $210,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,461. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

