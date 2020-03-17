21,650 Shares in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Plantronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLT. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Plantronics by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Plantronics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Plantronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Plantronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plantronics alerts:

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Plantronics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a market cap of $304.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.80.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Plantronics Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $465,852.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,068.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on PLT shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Plantronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plantronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.