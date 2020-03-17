AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 12,764 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,764 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.01, for a total value of $96,088.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,973 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,136.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total transaction of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REGN. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $460.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.96.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $440.83 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $500.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $412.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.54. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.84 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

