Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Fund Lp Funicular Purchases 14,815 Shares

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular acquired 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $10,370.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,409,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,508.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

On Monday, March 16th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 10,233 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $6,651.45.

On Wednesday, March 11th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 9,276 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.72 per share, with a total value of $6,678.72.

On Thursday, March 5th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 6,458 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $4,843.50.

On Monday, March 2nd, Fund Lp Funicular bought 220 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $165.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 1,950 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.74 per share, with a total value of $1,443.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 2,700 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,025.00.

On Monday, February 24th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 4,700 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $3,666.00.

On Thursday, February 13th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 480 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $379.20.

On Wednesday, February 5th, Fund Lp Funicular bought 15,657 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $12,682.17.

On Friday, January 31st, Fund Lp Funicular bought 280 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $221.20.

Shares of ISIG opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.89.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.