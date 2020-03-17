AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $592,000 Stock Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Westrock were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 716.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,834,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,187 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Westrock by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,436,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $147,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,586 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $19,163,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter worth $13,608,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $12,200,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

WRK stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.75. Westrock Co has a 1-year low of $21.50 and a 1-year high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.73%.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

