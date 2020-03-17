AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $596,000 Stake in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,955 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 157,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Leonard S. Coleman, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $1,063,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,980 shares in the company, valued at $509,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees acquired 430,169 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $14,999,993.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAR. TheStreet raised Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $31.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.91. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $52.98.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 60.29% and a net margin of 3.29%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

