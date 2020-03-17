5,325 Shares in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in CONMED by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in CONMED by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in CONMED in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in CONMED by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period.

In other CONMED news, Director John L. Workman acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.63 per share, with a total value of $189,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,392.05. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD opened at $58.33 on Tuesday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $57.83 and a 1 year high of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. CONMED had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. CONMED’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.30%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNMD. BidaskClub cut shares of CONMED from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

