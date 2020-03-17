AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,128 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DKS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,513 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 25,548 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 701.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,284 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,346,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 112,545 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 51,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicks Sporting Goods alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

DKS opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average of $41.74. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.82. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.81%.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicks Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.