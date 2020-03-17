AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 37,844 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GT. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after buying an additional 2,073,513 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,493,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,399,000 after buying an additional 749,680 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,080.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 794,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after buying an additional 727,350 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,223,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,124,000 after buying an additional 574,323 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.30.

Shares of GT stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

