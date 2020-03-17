AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 82,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SIRI. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Shares of SIRI stock opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $7.40.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 204.95% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other Sirius XM news, CEO James E. Meyer sold 716,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $5,023,008.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,690,980 shares in the company, valued at $18,863,769.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 261,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $1,885,567.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,001,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,230,425.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,418,716 shares of company stock valued at $10,008,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sirius XM from to in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.94.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.