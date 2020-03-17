AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 13,749 Shares of Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,749 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Navistar International were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NAV. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Navistar International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NAV stock opened at $22.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.98. Navistar International Corp has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $38.00.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Navistar International Corp will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Navistar International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Navistar International from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Navistar International in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.81.

Navistar International Company Profile

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

