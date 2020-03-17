AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $589,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Illumina by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,739,707 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,884,971,000 after purchasing an additional 481,804 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Illumina by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 996,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $330,502,000 after purchasing an additional 332,216 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397,671 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $463,663,000 after purchasing an additional 82,234 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 833,268 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $276,428,000 after purchasing an additional 80,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $23,243,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ILMN shares. BidaskClub downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

ILMN stock opened at $211.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.78 and a twelve month high of $380.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.52 and a 200-day moving average of $303.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.16 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $206,868.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,202.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,501,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,867 shares of company stock valued at $573,756 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.