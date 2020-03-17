AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Invests $585,000 in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,431 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,487,000 after buying an additional 2,460,087 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 18,377.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after buying an additional 596,714 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 277.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 771,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,107,000 after buying an additional 567,035 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Chegg by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after buying an additional 518,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Chegg by 3,216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,092,000 after buying an additional 456,342 shares in the last quarter.

In other Chegg news, CFO Andrew J. Brown sold 16,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $662,672.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,268 shares in the company, valued at $10,506,456.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $5,754,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 694,248 shares of company stock valued at $28,190,654. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chegg stock opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 11.31 and a current ratio of 11.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01. Chegg Inc has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.05 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chegg Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. First Analysis raised Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Chegg from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Chegg from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

